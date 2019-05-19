Officer Arrest

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- According to the Chattanooga Police Department, they opened an internal investigation into an allegation of misconduct involving a probationary officer in CPD’s Neighborhood Policing Bureau on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
CPD launched the Internal Affairs investigation after the victim filed a report with CPD’s Special Victims Unit on May 19, 2019.
CPD relieved Probationary Officer Lorenzo Caldwell of duty on May 19, 2019.
He will remain on administrative leave until a final disposition is reached in the Internal Investigation.
