Weather Update: Sunday Morning Forecast – May 12th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Rainy Mother’s Day Ahead!

The weather is looking unsettled and wet for Sunday, Mother’s Day with another round of scattered showers and storms moving through with highs back in the 70’s.

Drier and pleasant weather returns for the beginning of next week with more sunshine and highs staying in the low to mid 70’s Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows will be near 50 for a couple of nights with more comfortable weather for much of next week.

There is a slight chance to see some late evening showers on Wednesday and into the early morning hours on Thursday but we could be in store for our first sunny weekend soon!

