Commissioner Erica Davis is arrested in domestic assault case

By Autumn Hughes:

A Bradley County commissioner has been arrested for domestic assault following an alleged incident at her home Wednesday night.

Erica Davis, 36, was arrested at her home on Spring Place Road in Old Fort by the Bradley County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the arrest report, Davis’ husband, James Davis, called told Deputy Jeff Wagner that he and his wife “got into a heated argument.”

“James advised that during the argument Erica pushed him against a stack of boxes in an office area of the residence,” the report stated. “James advised that Erica also scratched his face with her hands while she was trying to take his phone away from him.”

The deputy observed “a fresh bleeding scratch on the right side of Mr. Davis’ face.” When Davis removed his shirt, the deputy “observed fresh welts and scratches on his back. Erica Davis advised that she never touched James Davis. Erica advised that James had done the injuries to himself.

“Det. Brandon Edwards from the BCSO’s Criminal Investigation Division arrived on the scene and took pictures of James Davis’ injuries,” the report stated. “Erica Davis was placed into custody and transported to the Bradley County Justice Center for domestic assault.”

Davis appeared in Bradley County General Sessions Court Thursday morning and was released on her own recognizance. Her next court date is July 18.

According to the candidacy announcement Davis submitted to the Cleveland Daily Banner ahead of the 2018 election cycle, she currently serves as a behavioral intervention specialist with Bradley County Schools. She was elected to serve the 6th District on May 1, 2018.

Since her election, Davis has been an advocate for the expansion of broadband internet service throughout Bradley County, as well as making improving lower county employee salaries a priority in the 2019-20 budget year.

As a county commissioner, Davis is chairman of the Ad Hoc Committee on Broadband Ready Community and the board of directors of the SPCA of Bradley County. She is a member of the Finance, IT, Juvenile and Law Enforcement committees.

The Davises operate James Davis Trucking, a custom and contract hauling company based in Bradley County.

After learning of Davis’ arrest, the Banner requested comment from Dr. Linda Cash, director of Bradley County Schools, and the following statement was sent to the newspaper late Thursday afternoon:

“This morning, the Bradley County Schools were made aware that one of our employees, Erica Davis, was arrested for domestic assault. Dr. Linda Cash, the Director of Bradley County Schools, in cooperation with the Sheriff’s Department is following all policies and procedures related to Bradley County Schools protocols. For more information please contact the Bradley County Sheriff’s Department.”

The online version of the Bradley County Board of Education Policy Manual’s “Employee Rights and Responsibilities” section includes a policy on required notifications; Policy 5.6001, last revised on Oct. 16, 2014, states:

“As a condition of employment, all employees must report to the department head/principal any arrest or criminal citation within 24 hours of the incident. … If the department head/principal cannot be reached within the specified time frame, an employee must make the report immediately the next workday. …”

As of press time today, the school system had not replied to a follow-up email from the Banner seeking clarification on its policies and procedures related to employee arrests. In addition, Cash has not responded to repeated voicemail messages and emails asking for additional information and clarification, nor has Troy Weathers, chairman of the Bradley County Board of Education, responded to an email requesting comment.

Published by The Cleveland Daily Banner on May 10, 2019