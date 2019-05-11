UPDATE: Rhea County Captures Burglary Suspect

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee(WDEF)- According to Rhea County Sheriff Mike Neal, around noon, the Rhea County Sheriff’s Department was notified of a possible burglary in process in the 1000 block of Bob Long Road.

Rhea County Sheriff Mike Neal says, when the deputies arrived, suspect, Kendall O’Neil Speegle drove the homeowners white Chevrolet pickup through a closed garage door while the homeowners were on their porch.

- Advertisement -

Rhea County Sheriff’s Deputies began a pursuit of Speegle which led them to Meigs and Northern Hamilton County.

Neal says that, witnesses saw Speegle run into the woods and told Deputies that the suspect had a long rifle.

Two K-9 teams, one from Hamilton County and one from Rhea County, began a search.

The Sheriff’s office says that, Speegle kicked in a door at another residence and stole a blue jeep.

He left the jeep in the middle of the road and began on foot.

Rhea County Sheriff Mike Neal says, once Speegle reached Kimbrough Lane, he stole a blue truck and wrecked it on Elder Hollow Road.

Speegle began on foot again and ended up on Sneed Road in Meigs County.

Neal says that, Speegle then attempted to steal a Ranger ATV at gunpoint but was unsuccessful.

He then stole a Chevrolet Cruze and lead deputies in a pursuit where he sideswiped a truck with minor damage.

The Sheriff’s office says that, Speegle then drove South onto Eads Ferry Lane which ends in the Tennessee River .

Speegle swam from Meigs County in the Tennessee River to Rhea County and came out of the water at the Yuchi Wildlife Management area.

Rhea County Sheriff Mike Neal says that, Speegle was met by Rhea County, Meigs County, and Hamilton County officers.

Speegle was taken into the Rhea County Jail awaiting multiple charges that include, multiple charges of aggravated burglary, theft over $10,000 and felony evading arrest, Felony reckless endangerment and several others.

According to Rhea County Sheriff Mike Neal, the Rhea County Marine Patrol is searching for the vehicle that was driven into the Tennessee River.