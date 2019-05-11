Red Wolves draw with Forward Madison

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Press Release) – Conor Doyle got the scoring started with the quickest goal in Red Wolves history just 90 seconds into the match but the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (2-3-2) played Forward Madison FC (2-2-2) to a 2-2 draw by the end of the night to remain unbeaten at home.

Doyle got a ball of the foot of Josue Soto and headed it into the back of the net for the first goal of the night and to give the Red Wolves a 1-0 lead.

Forward Madison then had the benefit of a few unlucky bounces as they evened the match at one in the 53rd minute with an own goal and took the lead off a Josiel Nunez shot just over a minute later.

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC continued to show fight and evened things at two with an Eamon Zayed header in the 56th minute set up by a Steven Beattie header that went off the keepers hands.

Both teams had the opportunity to take a lead in the later part of the second half, but neither team could convert for their second ties of the season.

It was the second time the two teams had played this year as the Red Wolves took a 1-0 advantage in the contest at David Stanton Field all the way back on April 6.

Up next, the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC travel to Tucson to take on FC Tucson on May 18th at 9:30 p.m. EDT.

The Red Wolves return home on the following Saturday for a quick two-game home trip as they face Greenville Triumph SC on May 25th at 7 p.m. EDT before taking on Toronto FC II on June 1 at David Stanton Field.