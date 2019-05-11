Mocs softball wins SoCon Championship

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Mocs hold off the number one seed UNC Greensboro to win the program’s 11th SoCon title. The Spartans hit back-to-back home runs in game one to force a sudden death game 2.

Mocs bats racked up 9 runs in the first inning, to include an Amanda Beltran grand slam, to go up on the Spartans early. After a lightning delay, the Mocs defense held off any more Spartans runs to win by run rule in the 5th, 10-1.

Mocs will receive bid for NCAA Tournament Sunday night.