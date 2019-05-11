Man Killed In Crash On Alton Park Boulevard

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are investigating a crash in Alton Park Friday night.

Chattanooga Police dispatch confirmed it happened at the 3400 block of Alton Park Boulevard, and that officers were responding to a crash with an entrapment.

- Advertisement -

Our crew saw an ambulance, fire truck, and several other vehicles near the underpass, with police blocking off the roadway in both directions. A tow truck arrived to haul the wreckage away.

We are working to learn the circumstances of the crash, and condition of anyone inside the vehicle.

Hamilton County EMS pronounced the driver dead on scene.

This is a developing story – depend on us to update you as we learn more.