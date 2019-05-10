Weather Update: Friday Night’s Forecast – May 10th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Scattered Showers And Storms Rolling Back In For Your Weekend!

Expect increasing clouds with scattered showers and storms moving in from the Southwest with lows in the mid 60’s. Lots of clouds with scattered showers and storms off and on for your Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70’s. Lingering showers and storms will continue for Saturday night as well with lows in the low to mid 60’s.

Still looking unsettled for Mother’s Day with another round of scattered showers and storms moving through with highs back in the 70’s.

Drier and pleasant weather returns for the beginning of next week with more sunshine and highs staying in the low to mid 70’s Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows will be near 50 for a couple of nights with more comfortable weather for much of next week.

