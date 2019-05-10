Police arrest Dunlap auto repairman

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – Dunlap police have charged Richard E. Binney with making fraudulent car repairs.

A customer says he asked Richard’s Service Center to install a new transmission.

But when he got it back, the transmission still didn’t work.

He looked at it and found the old transmission hadn’t even been removed.

He contacted Dunlap Police which found the transmissions were never swapped.

After talking to the district attorney, they charged Binney with theft under $1,000.