Not guilty plea entered for Janet Hinds

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The attorney for the woman accused of hitting and killing a Chattanooga Police officer entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

Janet Hinds was not in court this morning for her arraignment because her appearance was waived.

Her lawyer entered the not guilty plea for her charges including the new ones which are driving under the influence and vehicular homicide by intoxication.

She is accused of hitting and killing Officer Nicholas Galinger in February. He was responding to an overflowing manhole on Hamill Road.

Officer Galinger’s father, Barry, says he expected the not guilty plea.

“She ran from our son and left him lying on the side of the road. I don’t expect anything less from her. For being a model citizen she sure hasn’t stood up for her errors,” Barry Galinger said.

The next court date for Hinds was set for July.