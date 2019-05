Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The McCallie baseball team beat Lipscomb Academy twice on Friday night to advance to the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs. The Blue Tornado won game one 9-8, and they took game two 7-6. McCallie will now travel to face Father Ryan next week in the quarterfinals of the D-II AA state playoffs. The winner of that contest will go to Spring Fling in Murfreesboro.