Groundbreaking for new Harrison Elementary school

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – One of Hamilton County oldest schools is getting a new building.

Hamilton County leaders broke ground on the new Harrison Elementary today.

School Board members says the taxpayers of this county made this dream into a reality.

The newly designed S-T-E-M school will feature a media room, hands-on learning areas, and interactive classrooms.

School Board member Katherlyn Geter told us “The building itself is going to be state of the art in itself. Both Hillcrest and Harrison both of those conditions of the buildings they have been long overdue.”

“So just the fact to be able to provide a fresh environment not only for the staff but for our students can walk in day one and that in itself is gonna be really great.”

The Harrison Elementary School is scheduled for completion around fall 20-20.