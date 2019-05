CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A 15 year old has been found guilty of second degree murder following a deadly shooting from last October.

The Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office says Ja’Mond Moorer will remain in custody until he is 19.

Iziyah Spence was shot in the head on Portland Street, but later found on North Kelley Street.

Moorer was 14 at the time of the murder.