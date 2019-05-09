Weather Update: Thursday Night’s Forecast – May 9th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Little Break In The Rain, But More Is Ahead!

Expect lots of clouds but drier weather through the night time. It will stay quite muggy overnight with some patchy fog developing and lows in the mid 60’s.

Some clouds, but mainly dry and warm again for Friday with an isolated shower or storm popping up late, Highs will be near 82. Scattered showers and storms will be more likely Friday night with lows in the low to mid 60’s. Still looking unsettled for Mother’s Day weekend with scattered showers and storms Saturday and even more likely for Sunday. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 70’s for the weekend. Drier and pleasant weather returns for the beginning of next week with more sunshine and highs staying in the 70’s through next Tuesday.

