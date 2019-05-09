Vols Land Future Football Game Against Troy

(utsports.com) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee football will host Troy for a non-conference football game at Neyland Stadium in 2020, UT announced on Thursday.

The Vols and Trojans will meet on Nov. 21, 2020.

- Advertisement -

Tennessee previously announced 2020 non-conference games against Charlotte (Sept. 5), at Oklahoma (Sept. 12) and versus Furman (Sept. 19).

Tennessee and Troy will meet for the second time ever after facing off in 2012 when the Vols and the Trojans totaled the most combined yards in a game (1,439) in SEC history. Led by quarterback Tyler Bray’s school-record 530 passing yards, Tennessee defeated Troy, 55-48, on Nov. 3, 2012 in Knoxville.

Tennessee’s complete 2020 schedule with dates and opponents for conference games is expected to be announced later this year.