Murray County educator wins Golden Apple Teacher of the Year Award

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Some of the best and brightest teachers across the Tennessee Valley got a chance to celebrate their success tonight.

They headed to the Tennessee Aquarium for this year’s Golden Apple Awards banquet.

Over the last school year, your nominations helped us pick 30 teachers in our area who have made a difference.

Our partner Food City helped us recognize all that they do for our children.

We had 3 finalists.

They are Arianna Gladney from Brainerd High School, Michael Morgan from Skyuka Hall and Ashley Jones from Cloud Springs Elementary.

Our teacher of the year has been an educator for 30 years in Murray County.

Tollis Bond teaches at Northwest Elementary School in Chatsworth.

She took home the top honor tonight.

“I have a lot of parents that love me. I have a lot of people who help me. And it’s amazing though, and I really can’t believe it. It really is about the kids. That’s the reason we are there.”

We want to say congratulations to all 30 of this year’s Golden Apple Winners.