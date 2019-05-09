Mocs Receiver Wil Young Engineers School History

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The life of a student-athlete is a delicate balance.

Managing time between practice and homework can be difficult.

However, that didn’t scare Mocs wide receiver Wil Young from becoming the first ever Mocs football player to graduate with an electrical engineering degree.

Said Young: “Coach (Tom) Arth, when he was here, he used to always say, ‘You can’t have, you can’t be good at academics, good at football, and have a good social life. You’re going to have to sacrifice one of those three and it was always the case, always the case.”

In his five years at UTC, Wil Young grew to be one of the top receivers for the Mocs squad, all while completing his degree in electrical engineering.

Said head coach Rusty Wright: “It’s immeasurable. I mean, that’s a lot of work. I was not an electrical engineer here. But one of my roommates at the time was in electrical engineering and I don’t remember him going to bed before us at any point in time for two or three years. Just the amount of hours and the work and the technicality of that degree is unbelievable, and it’s just a testament to his work ethic to get that done.”

Young recorded 535 yards scored all four career touchdowns during the 2018 season. However, his biggest achievement came on stage Saturday.

Said Young: “It felt great. I just felt relieved, a big weight off my shoulders, that I got that deal, or that portion, out of the way. That I can just move forward to whatever’s next.”

Whatever may be next, Young will be ready.

Said Young: “I feel like that discipline and that routine that you have to build builds a lot of character that will develop you.”

Said athletic director Mark Wharton: “I just think it sets the tone for our recruits that are coming in the future, whether they’re an education major or what have you.”

Said Young: “It’s definitely a testament to the type of players we have on the team and the character of the players that we have. Probably down the line I expect someone else to be the first football player in another field to succeed.”

Said Wharton: “The ability to manage your time, to be able to prioritize you know academically, socially and what they do on there field, it’s unbelievable.”