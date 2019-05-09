Mocs Edge Western Carolina 2-1 to Stay in SoCon Tourney Winner’s Bracket

(soconsports.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – No. 3 seed Chattanooga scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning and it proved to be enough as the Mocs held on for a 2-1 win over No. 7 seed Western Carolina on Thursday afternoon in the 2019 SoCon Softball Championship at Frost Stadium. The Mocs (35-14) will face top-seed UNCG at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, while Western Carolina (21-31) will take on No. 4 Mercer later this evening in a must-win contest.

In the bottom of the second, Amanda Beltran drew a walk and advanced to second on a single by Katie Corum. Devan Brown followed with a single, moving both runners up a base. With two outs, the SoCon Freshman of the Year, Emily Coltharp, singled to left and drove in Beltran and Corum.

Western Carolina answered with a run in the top of the third off a solo home run by Madison Armstrong. Shaina Reed followed with a double to left center but back-to-back foul-outs ended the threat.

The Catamounts finished with six hits to Chattanooga’s five.

Coltharp led Chattanooga, going 2-for-2 and knocking in both runs. Armstrong was 2-for-4 to lead the Catamounts.

Celie Hudson, the SoCon Pitcher of the Year, went the distance in the win.