Lookouts Limit Smokies to One Hit in 5-1 Victory

Lookouts starter Tejay Antone was perfect tonight. The right-handed starter faced 18 batters and sat 18 batters down before leaving the game after the sixth inning. Antone is the first Lookouts player to throw six or more perfect innings since Andres Santiago in 2014. The Lookouts took advantage of Antone’s gem, winning the game by a score of 5-1.

Antone was given a two-run cushion early in the game when T.J. Friedl stole home and Jose Siriscored on an Ibandel Isabel RBI single.

Up 2-0 the Smokies were held off the board until the seventh inning. After Antone left the game Roberto Caro hit a solo home run off of reliever Joel Kuhnel. The homer was the Smokies lone hit of the day. Their only other base runner came in the ninth on a Conner Myers walk.

Chattanooga added insurance runs in the seventh and the eighth to increase their lead to 5-1. Tyler Stephenson hit a two-run single to continue his hot streak at the plate and T.J. Friedl hit a sacrifice fly.

With the win the Lookouts are only one game out of first, trailing the Montgomery Biscuits. Tomorrow, the team wraps up this series against the Smokies before welcoming in the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. First pitch for tomorrow’s Fireworks Friday is at 7:15 p.m.