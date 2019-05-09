Hamilton County School Board Members react after approving proposed FY20 budget

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – The proposed Hamilton County School FY20 budget now goes to county commissioners.

School board members approved the $443 million budget in a special meeting Thursday night.

The budget requires an additional $34 million in revenue, which could mean a property tax increase.

District 1 School Board Member Rhonda Thurman and District 9 School Board Member Steve Highlander voted against the budget.

They were the only two to vote no.

The budget includes a five percent pay raise for teachers and adding more counselors, social workers, truancy officers, and visual arts teachers.

“I think it’s a pivotal moment in the history of our county for education. I think it shows where this board’s vision is,” District 8 School Board Member Tucker McClendon said.

“I think it’s just way to much money to ask. There’s just a lot of things in this budget that are totally unnecessary, in my opinion,” Thurman said.

“I’m just thrilled for the possibility this presents for Hamilton County students. It has been a long time coming,” District 6 School Board Member Jenny Hill said.

If the commission does not approve the budget, it will head back to school board members.

They would then start to look at what cuts might have to be made to the proposal.