Garage explosions lead to fire that destroys Ringgold home

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – A Ringgold home has been destroyed by fire after the family vehicles exploded this morning in the garage.

It happened in the 200 block of Meadow Green Drive before 8 AM.

Two people escaped from the house.

Neighbors tell us they felt and heard the explosions, before the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

