Garage explosions lead to fire that destroys Ringgold home

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – A Ringgold home has been destroyed by fire after the family vehicles exploded this morning in the garage.
It happened in the 200 block of Meadow Green Drive before 8 AM.
Two people escaped from the house.
Neighbors tell us they felt and heard the explosions, before the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The family tells me they were able to save their birth certificates and other important documents before the fire escalated @wdefnews12 pic.twitter.com/6TM9E7q0Ez
— Taylor Bishop (@TaylorBNews) May 9, 2019