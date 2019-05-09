CHI Memorial honors Nurses for their week

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hospitals in the Tennessee Valley are recognizing nurses during National Nurses Week.

This afternoon C-H-I Memorial held a celebration to recognize their nearly 13 hundred registered nurses.

The event had a British theme.

There was food, decorations, and people dressed up in period costumes.

Nurses who go above and beyond were nominated by their units and then given awards.

The Chief Nursing Officer says this is a great way to give back to her employees who work so hard for the patients.

National Nurses Week always ends on May 12th, which was Florence Nightingale’s birthday.