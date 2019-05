CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting in East Chattanooga.

They believe it happened just before 2 AM around the 4100 block of 14th Avenue.

A 31 year old man says he was walking when he heard gun shots and then realized he had been hit.

He caught a ride to the hospital.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.