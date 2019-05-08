Weather Update: Wednesday Night’s Forecast – May 8th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Dry For Now But Rain And Storms Are Ahead!

Expect partly cloudy and dry weather to continue through the night time. It will stay very mild overnight with lows only in the mid to upper 60’s.

Increasing clouds, breezy, and warm Thursday with a line of showers and storms moving in for the evening. Some of these could be quite strong with highs in the low 80’s. Threats include heavy rainfall and some strong winds. Showers and storms will quickly move East Thursday night with some late fog and lows in the mid 60’s.

Some clouds, but mainly dry and warm again for Friday with a break in the rain for awhile with highs back in the low 80’s. Still looking unsettled for Mother’s Day weekend with scattered showers and storms Saturday and even more likely for Sunday. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 70’s for the weekend. Drier and pleasant weather returns for the beginning of next week with highs staying in the 70’s through next Tuesday.

