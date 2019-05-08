Trump administration imposes new Iran sanctions

The Trump administration is imposing new sanctions affecting Iran’s iron, steel, aluminum and copper sectors, as the U.S. continues to pressure the regime. The sanctions are aimed at denying Iran revenue that the administration says could be used to support the production of weapons of mass destruction and terrorist networks.

President Trump initiated the sanctions with an executive order released Wednesday, and notified Congress of his decision. The new sanctions come on the one-year anniversary of Mr. Trump’s announcement that he was withdrawing the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal, which he has called the “worst deal ever.” Iran announced this week that it would stop complying with parts of that deal.

“Tehran can expect further actions unless it fundamentally alters its conduct,” Mr. Trump said in a statement announcing the new sanctions. “Since our exit from the Iran deal, which is broken beyond repair, the United States has put forward 12 conditions that offer the basis of a comprehensive agreement with Iran. I look forward to someday meeting with the leaders of Iran in order to work out an agreement and, very importantly, taking steps to give Iran the future it deserves.”

Asked if the U.S. is going to war with Iran ahead of the new sanctions anouncement, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Wednesday she certainly hopes not, but the administration is committed to pressuring the regime.

“Certainly hope not but the president is um going to remain firm on our position and I don’t think anybody is looking for any type of war with anybody,” Sanders told reporters.

