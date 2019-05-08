Prosecutors outline indictments against Aztec Framing owner

CARTERSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – Federal prosecutors on Wednesday announced grand jury indictments against the owner of Aztec Framing.

Agents from ICE, Homeland Security and the FBI raided the home of Juan Antonio Perez and several outlets of his company, Aztec Framing, including one in Lakeview last week.

The first charge is “Alien Harboring for Financial Gain.”

Prosecutors claim that Perez induced foreigners to illegally come to the United States to work for him for at least ten years.

And they also indicted him for “Alien in Possession of Firearm.”

Agents confiscated a collection of 14 guns, including pistols, shotguns and a rifle.

“Perez not only broke the law by allegedly hiring illegal aliens at below-market wages and paying no taxes, he had a large assortment of weapons including shotguns and pistols that he had acquired through various means other than buying them himself,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “Illegal aliens, such as Perez, are not allowed to own firearms at all. We will get to the bottom of how he acquired them.”

Prosecutors say Perez came to the U.S. in 1992, living in Bartow County.

He formed the Aztec Framing company in 2009 with offices in Cartersville and Lakeview in Georgia plus Hixson, Tennessee.

Prosecutors say Perez built a 7,500-square-foot house, bought other houses for employees, and purchased more than 50 sports cars and heavily customized trucks.

Still, they have no record of him having an income.