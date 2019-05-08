Mayor Coppinger says no tax hike, yet

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger isn’t saying for sure whether he’ll be asking for a property tax increase in next year’s budget.

Not yet, at least.

- Advertisement -

School Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson has asked for a 5% increase in teacher salaries in his budget for next year.

That would appear to make a property tax increase a foregone conclusion, if the County Commission agrees.

Mayor Coppinger says that even though growth in the county is progressing at the rate of 2-3% per year, that alone is still not enough to meet all the county’s needs.

“There’s been a list of needs in a presentation that Dr. Johnson’s been making as it relates to our school system, our public school system, and certainly there are some needs in county government, so right now, we’re in the process of – he’s actually going to the school board tomorrow night to see if they approve what his budget requests are.”

That education budget request will make up the bulk of the 2020 county budget. More budget request hearings and workshops are still needed before that budget will be finalized.

Commissioner Tim Boyd is warning his constituents that a big tax hike is coming.