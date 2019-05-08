Kameron Leslie back in Chattanooga on murder charge

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Chattanooga man who was on the TBI’s 10 Most Wanted list, is now in the Hamilton county jail.

Thirty one year old Kameron Leslie was picked up in Florida for the murder of a Hixson woman last January.

Leslie is facing a charge of First Degree Premeditated Murder in connection to the death of 30-year-old Taja Whiteside on January 11 .

Leslie was caught in Jacksonville, Florida after TBI received a tip. His bond is set at 650-thousand dollars.

He’s scheduled to go before a judge on May 10th.