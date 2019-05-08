HBO releases first teaser trailer of “Watchmen” TV series

With “Game of Thrones” winding down, HBO is planning to launch a new TV show based on the best-selling comic book series “Watchmen.” HBO released the show’s first trailer on Wednesday.”Watchman” is an alternative reality superhero story based off writer Alan Moore and illustrator Dave Gibbon’s graphic novel of the same name. The show will be the second incarnation of Moore and Gibbons’ groundbreaking work to be produced following the release of director Zack Snyder’s 2009 feature film, “Watchmen.”

Moore and Gibbons originally published the DC Comics graphic novel in 1986, where the duo presented an alternative U.S. inside a world of heightened Cold War tensions. The new HBO series will be written and produced by Damon Lindelof, who helped create visionary hits like “Lost” and “The Leftovers.”

Lindelof will base his new series off the graphic novel, but will expand on that source material and create a more fully-fledged universe, one not limited to the time confines of a feature film or the space constrictions of a 450-page comic book. He even hinted that new characters will be introduced in a letter to fans.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO’s series be “set in an alternate history where ‘superheroes’ are treated as outlaws,” and promises to embrace “the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own.”

HBO is pulling no punches by including an all-star cast. The new “Watchmen” series will star Academy Award winners Jeremy Irons and Regina King, and also feature Don Johnson and Tim Blake Johnson.