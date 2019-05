Dalton, GA-(WDEF-TV) The nationally ranked Dalton soccer team beat Glynn Academy 5-1 on Wednesday night at Harmon Field to advance to the state Final Four. The Catamounts Yahir Paez scored the only goal in the first half. Dalton’s Nathan Rincon made it 2-0 early in the second half. Then on a corner kick, Dalton’s Tony Saldana used a header to get the ball to Paez for another goal to make it 3-0. Catamounts went on to win it 5-1.