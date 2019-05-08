Chattanooga Red Wolves 2019 U.S. Open Cup Dreams Stopped Short

(chattredwolves.com) – Chattanooga Red Wolves SC’s 2019 U.S. Open Cup dreams were stopped short Tuesday night, falling to USL League Two side Tormenta FC 2 3-0.

The Red Wolves will return home to David Stanton Field to host Forward Madison FC for the second meeting between the two clubs on Saturday, May 11 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The match lands on “J103 Faith & Family Night” on which fans can enjoy a pregame concert by Christian singer-songwriter Jamie Kimmett.

