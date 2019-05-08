Boyd Buchanan Boat Day tests physics students creations

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Boyd-Buchanan students put their physics knowledge to the test by racing their handmade boats.

This afternoon, the entire school came out to cheer everyone on for the annual Physics Boat Day.

The boats were designed by the students in the physics and A-P physics classes.

They were made out of cardboard and duct tape.

Some were decorated with paint or even with flowers.

Students raced individually, or in groups, and then a winner was declared.

Teachers say the students are able to learn through this fun activity.

Teacher Jason Owens explains “They love this project more than anything…Mainly because they can get in the water and splash each other and get wet. But it teaches our principles, they learn along the way and projects are the best way to teach a kid.”

This is the 23rd year students have participated in the boat races.