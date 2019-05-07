Weather Update: Tuesday Night’s Forecast – May 7th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Dry For Now But Wetter Times Are Ahead!



Expect fair skies to continue through the night time. It will be a little milder overnight with lows 60-63.

Partly cloudy and quite warm for Wednesday with highs back in the mid 80’s. Mainly dry but a spotty shower possible to the East late. Some clouds and quite mild Wednesday night with lows in the mid 60’s.

Increasing clouds and warm Thursday with a line of showers and storms moving in late. Some of these could be quite strong with highs in the low 80’s.

It will stay unsettled and wet at times for Friday and the Mother’s Day weekend with scattered showers and storms moving through. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 70’s for the weekend. Drier and pleasant weather returns for the beginning of next week.

