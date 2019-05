CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – There have been some recent reports that the Walnut Street Bridge will be closing this summer for renovations.

The work would include structural repairs, washing, painting and fixing the wooden planks.

But since the bridge is a historic landmark, state officials will have to sign off on any work.

And that is not likely to happen any time soon.

There is not a set timeline for when the renovations would take place.