HBO confirms it edited out cup from “Game of Thrones” episode

After fans flooded the internet with jokes, the

HBO edited out the modern coffee cup seen in the latest episode from HBO Now and HBO GO, and instead, the scene now just shows Daenerys Targaryen holding a single dark container.

- Advertisement -

There’s no coffee cup in sight after HBO edited it out. HBO

In the fourth episode of season 8, titled “The Last of the Starks,” as characters gathered for a feast at Winterfell following their costly battle, cameras caught (at about the 17:40 mark) an out-of-place cup just an arm’s length away from Daenerys. HBO offered a tongue-in-cheek statement Monday about the snafu, saying: “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

For those of you who didn’t think the Starbucks cup gaffe was real, I went back to watch it and—#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/xNz2iBHySH — Clarkisha Kent: Benioff and Weiss Hate Account (@IWriteAllDay_) May 6, 2019

The show’s art director, Hauke Richter, told TMZ that the cup wasn’t from Starbucks, but from a local coffee shop in Northern Ireland, where many of the scenes were shot. Richter added he was “certain” that it was an accident: “We are usually so diligent that this does not happen. The shoot was very hard and demanding and it is likely that after a very tiring ep 3 shoot, this was simply overlooked by an exhausted crew.”

Trending News

Viewers still took to Twitter to tweet their ire about the mistake, many expressing shock that the gaffe would make it onscreen considering the current season cost millions to produce and took two years to hit HBO.

“You’re telling me they had TWO YEARS to put together a decent show and they couldn’t even spot the goddamn Starbucks cup in Winterfell??!?!” one user wrote.

“Imagine HBO spending millions on every single episode and being done over by a single coffee cup. Guess Dany didn’t get the memo about reusable chalices #GameofThrones,” another tweeted.

Others had some fun with the supposed Starbucks connection. “Guys it’s not Starbucks, it’s Winterfell’s own coffee chain “Dire cup” #GameofThrones,” one Twitter user said.