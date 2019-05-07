Fire at Norfolk Southern Rail yard

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga firefighters battled a blaze at the Norfolk Southern Rail Yard overnight.

Four units from the Chattanooga Fire department responded and found a large stack of railroad ties on fire next to the main rail line.

Firetrucks were moved to a lot behind the Alexian Brothers facility on 3rd Street where there was better able to access the fire.

Three mainline railways had to be shut down for firefighter safety.

Once the fire was brought under control Norfolk Southern called for a backhoe to separate the pile and finish extinguishing the smoldering ties.

No one was hurt.