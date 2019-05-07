Community members work together to make Glass Farms grocery store possible

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Chattanooga neighborhood considered a food desert is getting a grocery store.

A boarded up store will soon see some new life. Save A Lot is moving into the Glass Farms neighborhood.

- Advertisement -

Janette Richie, the Glass Farms block leader coordinator, says this is very much needed.

“I think it is very important because we have been living in a food dessert forever and there are a lot of people like myself have to ride the public transportation to go to the grocery store,” Richie said.

It will be convenient.

Related Article: Alton Park residents growing their own food this summer

“We can just take a few steps from home and go to the grocery store and get the items that we need,” she said.

This is part of Mayor Andy Berke’s plan to invest in economic development in East Chattanooga.

“This facility has been closed for several years. It was condemned by the city. Some neighborhood leaders really worked hard to turn it back from blight in the neighborhood to a grocery store,” Mayor Berke said.

In addition to community members pushing for this project, the Industrial Development Board approved a $30,000 grant to support the renovation of the property.

“Community members worked with the owner to turn this into a grocery store. They worked with the city to make sure we gave economic development incentives to work on the infrastructure in the area. It takes all of those pieces coming together to see this happen,” Berke said.

Community leaders say they are glad their neighbors’ needs aren’t being ignored.

“It is just good and I am very happy that we are finally getting a store,” Richie said.

The goal is for the store to open up by the end of July.