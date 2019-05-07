Coach Sherman Smith speaks at Leadership Prayer Breakfast

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – More than 2,000 people gathered at the Chattanooga Convention Center this morning for the 41st Annual Leadership Prayer Breakfast.

The keynote speaker was Sherman Smith, a former NFL running back, and Super Bowl winning coach.

His message was that our identity isn’t what we do, but who we are, or more importantly, “whose” we are.

He told the audience that when they come to the full realization of who they are as Christians, everything else will flow from there. He said he began to coach young men as if they were his sons, and not merely his players.

“I makes a difference, you know, how you see yourself, impacts how you see other people too, so I would see the possibilities in every guy that I coached, because I knew God had talked to me about the possibilities that are in me, what I’m capable of, so I always would treat guys the way I wanted them to be, instead of sometimes how, the way they were, and so it really made a difference.”

In 2017, Coach Smith found out that one of his former players actually WAS his biological son. He said It made both of them appreciate even more the relationship they developed as coach and player.