City Council creating a Police advisory & Review Committee

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga residents will get an opportunity to comment on a proposed board that will monitor the actions of the Chattanooga police department.

That decision came during the afternoon agenda session, after some council members asked for more time for input, before the vote.

The ordinance to form a Police Advisory and Review Committee or PARC, is co-sponsored by City Council members Demetrus Coonrod and Russel Gilbert.

Councilman Gilbert says it’s something that’s needed to make the community feel more comfortable about police accountability.

“It would give more community more power, when it comes to their opinions, seeing what’s going on, I think it’s a win-win situation on both sides, I think that it will help in general for police, as far as making sure that we follow polices and things of that nature, and how we work together to make sure that that five percent that’s not doing the correct thing, starts doing the correct thing or get out.”

But some citizens think this new board won’t have nearly enough power or autonomy, like Mark Gilliland of Concerned Citizens for Justice.

“Does have some minor benefits over the existing administrative review committee, we believe that it’s – it goes nowhere near addressing what the thousands of people in Chattanooga have been talking about for a long time. In terms of the need for really legitimate community control.”

They believe the board should have more authority to actually affect Police department polices and procedures, as well as it’s own subpoena power, among other things.

“We need to move away from a model of the police policing themselves, and the PARC proposal that is going through City Council now, doesn’t do that.”

Although the council could vote on that ordinance tonight, Councilman Gilbert agreed to put off a final vote until next week.

Many of those in favor and opposed, will now get an opportunity to speak during tonight’s meeting.

In Chattanooga, Ashley Henderson, News 12 Now.