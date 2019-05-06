Winning and losing legislation in Tennessee in 2019

By JONATHAN MATTISE and KIMBERLEE KRUESI

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Over the last four months, Tennessee lawmakers passed bills that would create a two-county expanded education voucher program, seek federal permission to overhaul TennCare through block grant funding and allow online sports betting in the state.

- Advertisement -

The Republican-supermajority General Assembly finished its annual legislative session last week, clearing those proposals and others.

Among the noteworthy failures, lawmakers opted against bills that would have let adoption agencies say no to prospective parents due to written religious beliefs, ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected and legalize nonsmoking medical marijuana.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee will next review the bills that passed in his first session in office, though he has said there are no bills he is considering vetoing. He plans to let sports betting become law without signing it.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)