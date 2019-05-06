Weather Update: Monday Night’s Forecast – May 6th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Looking Good For Awhile, Then Some Wet Times!



Expect clear skies to continue through the night time. It will very comfortable again overnight with lows 55-57. Looking good again for mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures with highs near 85. Fair and a little milder Tuesday night with lows 60-62.

Partly cloudy and quite warm for Wednesday with highs back in the mid 80’s. Mainly dry but a spotty shower possible Wednesday night. Scattered PM storms a little more likely Thursday with highs in the low 80’s.

It will stay unsettled and wet for Friday and the Mother’s Day weekend may be quite wet at times as well with scattered showers and storms moving. Highs will drop into the upper 70’s for the weekend.

