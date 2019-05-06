Tennessee moves WIC Program to debit-like cards

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Tennessee is updating some of their social aide programs to the 20th century.

The Tennessee Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program is moving from paper-based payments to electronic transfers.

The means that people who need the public assistance will no longer have to produce a printed out card.

Instead, they will get a debit card with benefits already loaded on it.

That will make it easier on them to use.

And it should also be faster for those of us in line behind them at grocery stores.

“We are so excited to offer TNWIC to Tennessee families and our participating retail stores,” said TDH Deputy Commissioner for Population Health Morgan McDonald, MD, FACP, FAAP.

“The new system makes transactions at cash registers more efficient for both shoppers and retailers and normalizes the shopping experience for our WIC participants who no longer have to redeem paper vouchers for their purchases.”

The TNWICE cards are now available in all 95 counties.

Tennessee Grocers endorse the move.

Association President Rob Ikard says “They brought WIC into the 21st century statewide with minimal disruption for the retailers, bringing maximum convenience to the customers we share.”

A quarter million Tennesseans use WIC benefits every month.