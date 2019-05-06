Suspect shot by police leaves hospital for jail

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The man that Chattanooga Police officers shot a couple of weeks ago has gotten out of the hospital.
Witnesses say that Qurayshawn Lebron Byrdsong pulled a gun and shot first at the officers.
- Advertisement -
They fired back and hit him.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, which is now handling the investigation, have now formally charged Byrdsong with:
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
Felony Reckless Endangerment
(3) Counts of Attempted First Degree Murder