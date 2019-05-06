Suspect shot by police leaves hospital for jail

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The man that Chattanooga Police officers shot a couple of weeks ago has gotten out of the hospital.

Witnesses say that Qurayshawn Lebron Byrdsong pulled a gun and shot first at the officers.

They fired back and hit him.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, which is now handling the investigation, have now formally charged Byrdsong with:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Felony Reckless Endangerment

(3) Counts of Attempted First Degree Murder