Sale Creek students visit France

SALE CREEK, Tenn. (WDEF) – A handful of students from Sale Creek Middle High School just returned home from the trip of a lifetime.

6 students got a chance to visit France.

They found out that life in that European country is a lot different than here at home.

The visit came after students from France came to the Tennessee Valley to visit the Sale Creek kids last fall.

David Helton is with the French/American School Exchange Program at Sale Creek High School.

“So, that was the result of them coming back here to visit with us. This story would be the follow-up; where we went and spent eleven days in London, Paris, in Shillong, Champaign and spent four days with the students there in France.”

Helton says the experience went well, and the students were able to see, and notice the differences.

Hunter Loomis is a Sophomore at Sale Creek.

“Family is very big to them over there. So over here you know we kind of eat our suppers pretty quickly and stuff. And, but over there, we, our suppers were very long. We had two, three-hour suppers. Some nights I didn’t even finish supper until 2:00 in the morning.”

The students from the two different countries were able to talk to each other using Google Translate.

It’s an experience that students from both locations may remember for the rest of their lives.