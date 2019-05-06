National Medal of Honor looking for volunteers

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The National Medal of Honor Heritage Center is getting ready to open next year in Chattanooga.

And that includes lining up plenty of volunteers they will need to staff the museum.

- Advertisement -

Administrators are looking for greeters, gallery assistants, living history presenters, event hosts, education assistants, exhibit assistants, tradesmen, outreach program instructors, collection assistants and administrative assistants.

So they are holding an organizing meeting on Wednesday, May 8th from 9:00-10:30 AM.

You can reserve a spot at the meeting or just learn more about it by emailing info@mohm.org.

The Heritage Center is being built next to the Tennessee Aquarium.

It will highlight the stories of 20 Medal of Honor recipients.

“An important feature of the new Heritage Center is a large classroom where visitors can learn to effect positive change in their lives and their communities through exploring and embracing the relevance of the Medal of Honor. ”