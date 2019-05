CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — In a 3-2 win over the Tennessee Smokies, the Chattanooga Lookouts dialed up the best pitching. Lefty Scott Moss threw 10 strike outs in 6 innings without allowing one hit. Moss now holds this season’s record for most strike outs in a game.

Lookouts back against the Smokies Tuesday night at 7:15.