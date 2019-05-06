Mnuchin rejects Democrats’ demand for Trump’s tax returns

“In reliance on the advice of the Department of Justice, I have determined that the committee’s request lacks a legitimate legislative purpose, and pursuant to section 6103, the department is therefore not authorized to disclose the requested returns and return information,” Mnuchin wrote.
Neal, citing a statute that gives the chairman of House Ways and Means the authority to obtain any individual’s tax return, had demanded six years of Mr. Trump’s taxes, giving Mnuchin a deadline of Monday to comply. Mr. Trump’s personal attorney had suggested in a letter to Mnuchin in April that the Department of Justice should decide whether Mr. Trump’s tax returns could be disclosed to Neal.
Neal said in a statement Monday he would “consult with counsel and determine the appropriate response.”
Mnuchin told Neal the Justice Department will memorialize its advice in a legal opinion soon.
Neal formally requested Mr. Trump’s tax returns April 3.