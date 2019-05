5-7 week old kitten named Raggdy Anne. Weights almost 2 lbs. Female. Grey tabby. long hair (looks like a very small maincoon) We didn’t think she was big enough to go through the doggy door but the dog may have helped her. There was a yard sell going on in the area of Yorktown Estates (Collins Ln just off Standifer Gap) on 5-4-2019. Please help us find her.

Contact Sue at (423) 364-4886.