Jeremy Pruitt’s father takes over coaching duties at Dade County

DADE COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — The Dade County Wolverines officially have a new football coach. The school board approved longtime high school coach Dale Pruitt to join the team down in Trenton Monday.

Pruitt is the father of current Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

“Football been our life for40 years, and looks like it’s going to be our life a little longer,” Dale Pruitt said Monday.

Pruitt comes to Dade from Albertville High in North Alabama. There, he led the Aggies to a 26-17 record in four years. Prior to that, Pruitt coached a combined 26 years at Plainview and spent some time in Fort Payne.

Pruitt replaces Dade’s former head coach and athletic director Bradley Warren, who has taken a job in south Georgia at McIntosh Academy.

The Dade County School Board approved Brent Cooper as the new athletic director in the last agenda session.

Pruitt said he spoke with his son Jeremy up in Knoxville after the job was official.

“He was proud for the opportunity and excited about that. He realizes that we have some building to do, of course that’s what he’s going through right now. And that’s what Luke’s [Jeremy’s brother, coach at Pisgah] going through. So I guess we can cry on each other’s shoulders,” Pruitt said.

Coach Dale Pruitt says he’s excited to get to work. He also says he’s impressed with Dade’s physical offense. He says physicality is something a coach can mold and work with.

Pruitt is tying up loose ends in Albertville before making the official move to Dade County.