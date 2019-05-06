House Speaker’s top aide admits to sending racist texts

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A top aide for Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada has admitted to sending racist text messages amid news report revealing exchanges where he allegedly used a racial slur and called black people “idiots.”
According to a statement released Monday, Chief of Staff Cade Cothren told Casada nearly three years ago that he was struggling with personal issues but has since sought counseling.
Cothren says he “sent some” of the racists texts – first reported by WTVF-TV – but he did not elaborate on which text messages he specifically did or didn’t write.
Cothren also said he turned to “maladaptive coping mechanisms” at one point during his career.
Tennessee House Republican spokesman Doug Kufner did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.
The WTVF investigation had capital watchers all abuzz last week after a confrontation between reporter Phil Williamson and the Casada team as they got onto an elevator. Here is the story. The racists texts were just a part of the accusation that Cothren had altered evidence against a recurring protester against Speaker Casada.
FYI, we got an up close look at the dynamic in Chattanooga in March.
Speaker Casada was the guest at our local Pachyderm Club and the protesters demonstrated here supporting Justin Jones, who was the center of the WTVF report.